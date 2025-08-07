Judge Jeannette A. Vargas has granted Drake and his legal team permission to serve Kojo Menne Asamoah after he filed a motion requesting the ability to subpoena him through alternative methods, including email and certified mail. The Toronto rapper originally filed the motion last month. He alleges Kojo played a role in artificially inflating the success of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

The filing reads: "Plaintiff alleges that Mr. Asamoah 'possesses knowledge relating to UMG’s use of covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material, including because Plaintiff believes that Mr. Asamoah was involved in directing payments and/or financial incentives from UMG to third parties involved in online botting for the purpose of artificially inflating the streaming numbers of the Recording.'”

"Plaintiff now requests that he be permitted to send the Subpoena both by certified mail and to affix the Subpoena to the doors at the five physical addresses believed to be associated with Mr. Asamoah, his family, and his business," the motion explains. "Further, Plaintiff asks to send the Subpoena by email to three email addresses connected to Mr. Asamoah and his business ventures. Plaintiff’s counsel confirms that these email addresses remain operative."

Why Is Drake Suing Universal Music Group?

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation over the company's alleged promotion of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." He claims the company used bots to artificially increase the popularity of the song, on which Lamar labels him a “certified pedophile.” "Not Like Us" ended up being one of the most successful hip-hop songs of 2024.

When the news of Drake's latest filing hit social media, fans of the rapper celebrated. "Why is kojo running around. He should just show up in court like a man," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Kojo has already messed things up for UMG, if they find him now, what would be his excuse? He already looks guilty."