DJ Akademiks Believes LeBron James' Absence From Caribana Shows He Was Never That Close With Drake

Drake has been visibly upset with LeBron James for over a year now. A friendship that lasted for a decade plus was erased from the rapper's memory after witnessing him getting down to Kendrick Lamar during the feud. From going to the Pop Out to reciting lyrics from "Not Like Us," the Los Angeles Laker showed too much support for Drizzy's sworn enemy.

For the most part, LeBron has been quiet despite the surplus of shots that Toronto native has dished out. But his silence and no-show at this year's Caribana Festival have sent a pretty clear message in Drake's eyes. They also did for his close friend and bodyguard OVO Chubbs.

He had some things to say to Number 23 on his Instagram Story a few days ago. "Mans stayed home this Banna???? Lololololol. Thought it was tradition [laughing emoji fingers crossed emoji]." Prior to their split, James and Drake had been seen at the event since 2017.

DJ Akademiks, being as tapped in as he is with everything about The Boy, weighed in on Chubbs' comments. Overall, he made some interesting points with his overarching opinion on the matter maybe holding some weight.

He claims he's heard things from both sides, but he decided to only give his opinion based on what he's supposedly been told.

At the end of the day, he thinks that LeBron was never all that tight with the hitmaker. "I think LeBron never banged with Drake like that. I think Drake f*cked with LeBron more than he f*cked with him."

He added that he doesn't believe that James views the Lamar beef as that serious of an issue. Akademiks pointed out that while the NBA star is a fan of the hip-hop genre, he doesn't necessarily see the "brevity" or "depth of the situation."

Ak claims that he's spoken with Drake directly and he doesn't believe the pedophile narrative is a joke whatsoever. "They [LeBron] think it's just about music. They think it's just about rapping... it's just competition. That therein lies the disconnect with your friends," Ak pointed out.