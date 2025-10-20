Finesse2Tymes Goes Viral For Hilarious Reaction To His Brother Exposing Him

Finesse2Tymes has been dealing with plenty of family drama as of late, after getting into it with his mother, earlier this year.

A video of Finesse2Tymes reacting to his brother calling him out is going viral on social media. In the clip, the rapper dramatically throws his hands on his head in shock as his brother attempts to expose him. "You lying!" Finesse2Tymes says in response. It's unclear what the two are arguing about.

Fans on social media have been having tons of laughs in response to the clip. "All that actin his brother ain’t lying," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a number of laughing emojis. Another added: "Tha hands on the head is a thing I’ll be using." Other users shared various gifs in response.

Finesse2Tymes Family Drama

The situation with his brother isn't the only family drama Finesse2Tymes has been wrapped up in as of late. Back in August, he took aim at his mother, Pluria Alexander, on an unreleased song after she accused him of letting her struggle financially.

“Got rich to help my folks, they hung me by a rope,” he rapped over a sample of Teddy Pendergrass’ “Love T.K.O.” at the time. “Paid all momma bills, she turn around and called me broke/F*cked up how this sh*t go.”

In a scathing video on social media, Alexander accused her son of wasting his money. "You spent $4 million on n****s and b*tches. Weed. Flying muthaf*ckas back and forth. That’s what you spent your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spent it on family. And when a muthaf*cka do get something, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money," she said.

She also launched a GoFundMe to help raise money as the situation went on. "This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless, and each time it becomes harder to recover," she claimed.

In other news, Finesse2Tymes recently found himself in legal trouble after he and his girlfriend were arrested for drug possession in Texas. Police allegedly found marijuana and pills in his car during a traffic stop. He made bail shortly afterward.

