It's already been a tough few months for Finesse2tymes, and now, he has yet another obstacle to overcome. Recently, the rapper took to social media to reveal that the mother of one of his children passed away. “Condolences to my baby mama,” he said, as captured by soseriuzradio. "Was we on good terms? No, have we been on good terms since my daughter been here? No, I made my daughter through the game.”

“I made my daughter through pimping,” he continued. “My daughter didn’t come from a successful relationship with this lady.” Finesse2tymes went on to reveal that his daughter's family is seeking child support, making it apparent that he feels no obligation to them.

“But I don’t own her daughter nothing. Only reason why I know her name is from her momma sending me a Zelle to send her money. I don’t know y’all. I called for my daughter sanity," he added. “I’m her biological father, by law and I’m coming to get her, since you wanna play.”

Read More: Finesse2Tymes And FNG Shugga Arrested For Alleged Gun And Drug Possession

Mother Of Finesse2tymes' Daughter Dies

Finesse2tymes opened up about more of his struggles on Instagram Live recently, noting how difficult it's been to be a single parent without the support of his own family. “Right now its best mf leave me alone, I’m fighting cps about my youngest daughter, And my oldest daughter and my middle daughter mama just died," he declared. “So now I’m about to have to learn how to be a single parent and don’t know SHYT because I ain’t have no daddy. Can’t call my mama.”

The "Take U A Army" performer hasn't been on good terms with his mother lately, as over the summer, she accused him cutting her off financially and leaving her homeless. He seemingly references the ordeal in a song he previewed shortly after.

“Got rich to help my folks, they hung me by a rope,” he raps. “Paid all momma bills, she turn around and called me broke / F*cked up how this sh*t go.”