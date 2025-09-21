Finesse2Tymes And FNG Shugga Arrested For Alleged Gun And Drug Possession

BY Devin Morton 44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
finesse2tymes-shugga-arrested-texas-hip-hop-news
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2Tymes and his girlfriend/baby mama FNG Shugga were arrested for alleged gun and drug possession on Saturday.

Finesse2Tymes and his baby mama/girlfriend FNG Shugga were arrested in Texas for alleged drug and gun possession. They were briefly jailed before making bail and being released overnight. It's the latest in a long line of legal troubles that Finesse has found himself in over the last several years.

In May, he violated the terms of his probation and turned himself in to the authorities. He was placed in custody after making what were referred to as "terroristic threats" against the legal guardian of mentee FNG King. He was arrested in previous years as well for other incidents, and has been in and out of jail since at least 2017.

His run-ins with the law aren't the only thing he's been dealing with this year. In August, Finesse's mother accused him of leaving her homeless following an alleged dispute that led to him ceasing any financial assistance. 50 Cent chimed in, telling Finesse to treat his other with respect. That commentary led to Finesse calling out 50's parenting skills and mentioning his fraught relationship with his own kids.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Compares Himself To Eminem In Fiery Freestyle Amid Dispute With His Mother

Finesse2Tymes Arrested

As of this writing, details surrounding Finesse's arrest are a bit hazy beyond the charges he and Shugga received. The above video, posted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, shows the pair being arrested. It is unclear if these gun and drug possession charges are new or if they stem from an outstanding warrant.

Shugga and Finesse seem to be a ride or die couple, as she offered some words of encouragement regarding her boyfriend earlier this year. The pair have been together for a few years now, and things seemed to be going pretty well. Of course, a fresh set of legal issues changes things a bit. Still, we'll see how that continues to progress. At the moment, they both seem to be in for the long haul, even with all the drama around them.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.4K
FNG Shugga Finesse2tymes Beat Legal Cases Hip Hop News Music FNG Shugga Confirms Finesse2tymes Beat Both His Legal Cases 983
Broccoli City Festival Day 1 Music Finesse2tymes Arrested On Federal Warrant From 2018 46.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
Comments 0