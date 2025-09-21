Finesse2Tymes And FNG Shugga Arrested For Alleged Gun And Drug Possession

Finesse2Tymes and his baby mama/girlfriend FNG Shugga were arrested in Texas for alleged drug and gun possession. They were briefly jailed before making bail and being released overnight. It's the latest in a long line of legal troubles that Finesse has found himself in over the last several years.

In May, he violated the terms of his probation and turned himself in to the authorities. He was placed in custody after making what were referred to as "terroristic threats" against the legal guardian of mentee FNG King. He was arrested in previous years as well for other incidents, and has been in and out of jail since at least 2017.

His run-ins with the law aren't the only thing he's been dealing with this year. In August, Finesse's mother accused him of leaving her homeless following an alleged dispute that led to him ceasing any financial assistance. 50 Cent chimed in, telling Finesse to treat his other with respect. That commentary led to Finesse calling out 50's parenting skills and mentioning his fraught relationship with his own kids.

Finesse2Tymes Arrested

As of this writing, details surrounding Finesse's arrest are a bit hazy beyond the charges he and Shugga received. The above video, posted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, shows the pair being arrested. It is unclear if these gun and drug possession charges are new or if they stem from an outstanding warrant.