Ray J Hosts Party To Celebrate Having Sex With 10,000 People

Ray J always catches headlines and engagement with his wild stories, especially when his factual claims lead to ridicule online. Most recently on the BagFuel podcast, he spoke about throwing a party in the club to celebrate his alleged 10,000 body count, and the cohosts couldn't believe it.

The conversation starts at around the 25:50-minute mark of the full episode. After a brief conversation about dating younger women who have had sex with many partners, the singer claims to know girls with 45,000 "bodies." Of course, this led to a lot of skepticism and doubt, with the cohosts bringing up Wilt Chamberlain, health risks, and the physical impossibility of such a thing. Then, Ray made his party claims.

"Here's what's crazy, I just did the big celebration," he alleged. "They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap. What did we do it for? Celebrating 10,000 bodies for Ray J. It's probably like 11,900. I don't know if that's for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there." Add that to the list of bizarre Ray J headlines in recent years...

Ray J Arrested

However, right now, the context around these conversations is much darker. Ray J was reportedly arrested last night for a domestic incident with his former partner and the mother of his children, Princess Love. What's most disturbing about the whole alleged altercation is that it all happened for his livestream to see, as he was streaming at the time.

Ray first seemed to pull out a gun during the stream and threaten anyone approaching his house. He claimed that Princess was trying to take his kids away, and he then verbally fought her when she arrived to do so. Princess claimed Ray pointed the gun at her and called him a woman abuser, whereas he accused her of being an alcoholic.