Ray J Hosts Party To Celebrate Having Sex With 10,000 People

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 764 Views
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This celebration of Ray J's alleged body count came before his recent arrest for a domestic altercation with Princess Love.

Ray J always catches headlines and engagement with his wild stories, especially when his factual claims lead to ridicule online. Most recently on the BagFuel podcast, he spoke about throwing a party in the club to celebrate his alleged 10,000 body count, and the cohosts couldn't believe it.

The conversation starts at around the 25:50-minute mark of the full episode. After a brief conversation about dating younger women who have had sex with many partners, the singer claims to know girls with 45,000 "bodies." Of course, this led to a lot of skepticism and doubt, with the cohosts bringing up Wilt Chamberlain, health risks, and the physical impossibility of such a thing. Then, Ray made his party claims.

"Here's what's crazy, I just did the big celebration," he alleged. "They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap. What did we do it for? Celebrating 10,000 bodies for Ray J. It's probably like 11,900. I don't know if that's for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there." Add that to the list of bizarre Ray J headlines in recent years...

Ray J Arrested

However, right now, the context around these conversations is much darker. Ray J was reportedly arrested last night for a domestic incident with his former partner and the mother of his children, Princess Love. What's most disturbing about the whole alleged altercation is that it all happened for his livestream to see, as he was streaming at the time.

Ray first seemed to pull out a gun during the stream and threaten anyone approaching his house. He claimed that Princess was trying to take his kids away, and he then verbally fought her when she arrived to do so. Princess claimed Ray pointed the gun at her and called him a woman abuser, whereas he accused her of being an alcoholic.

Following a fight with other folks present, Los Angeles police reportedly arrived to the scene at around 4AM. It's the latest chapter in Ray J and Princess Love's toxic romance, and one of the darkest so far. We'll see what other information emerges about this incident.

