Ray J Reveals NSFW Details Of His Prison Stay Following Princess Love Altercation

Ray J has faced a lot of drama, trouble, and conflict in his life, and it recently came to a scary head. While streaming on Twitch, he got into a domestic dispute with his former partner Princess Love. This led to police reportedly arresting the singer on the scene, but it looks like he got out of Los Angeles jail shortly after.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he recalled his brief prison experience. Apparently, it was a bizarre one involving a fellow detainee who harassed Ray.

"Arguing with this n***a in here jacking off in jail," he claimed. "It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n***a a** four times, 'cause I'm like, bro, I'm trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n***a under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, 'Ray J, Ray J!' It was a lot. Never go to jail, y'all. It's really bad."

Also, the 44-year-old revealed that Twitch apparently permanently banned him from streaming on the platform after Ray J's fight with Princess Love. "Nah, we banned from Twitch permanently. Forever. We'll never be able to go back on Twitch... We're banned permanently, and that's it... I just got out of jail, it was not cool. Jail was not okay, bro."

Ray J Arrest Details

Elsewhere, Princess Love spoke out about Ray J after their fight. "I’m not going to let him deflect and make it about me, or make it seem like I was drunk. That was not the case," she alleged. Princess also claimed Ray hadn't contacted their kids for almost a month, whereas he claimed that she and others tried to take their kids from his home. Nevertheless, police arrested the Mississippi native, which led to this lewd story.

But before all this news broke, Ray J raised eyebrows for different reasons. He recently boasted a "body count" of 10,000 on the BagFuel podcast, and he apparently hosted a party at the club to celebrate.