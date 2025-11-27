Princess Love Speaks Out After Alleged Gun Incident With Ray J

Princess Love is breaking her silence.

Princess Love is speaking out after a chaotic and disturbing confrontation with Ray J that unfolded on livestream and ended with police at the scene. The incident, which took place early Thanksgiving morning, was first captured by TMZ. They reported that Los Angeles police were called to Ray J’s home around 4 a.m. for a possible domestic violence incident. A livestream circulating online shows Ray J visibly loading a firearm while threatening to use it if people attempted to enter his home. Audio from the feed reportedly included children crying, police sirens, and heated arguing before the stream abruptly cut out.

Princess Love later addressed the situation, strongly denying Ray J’s claim that alcohol played a role. “I’m not going to let him deflect and make it about me, or make it seem like I was drunk. That was not the case,” she said. She explained that Ray J had not contacted his children for nearly a month, prompting her to bring them to his home as she was in the middle of preparing Thanksgiving dinner. According to her, she warned him in advance not to start conflict. Otherwise, she would leave with the children and continue cooking at her own home.

Ray J, however, told a different version of events. He alleged that Princess attempted to remove the children from his home late at night while, in his words, everyone was intoxicated. He claimed a man entered his bedroom and attempted to take the children while they were asleep. Thus, prompting what he described as a defensive reaction. Ray J said he called police himself, stating he was protecting his kids and his home.

Princess Love Defends Herself

The livestream reportedly began with Ray J saying it was “the worst Thanksgiving in the world.” During the heated exchange, Princess allegedly arrived to pick up the children and accused Ray J of abuse while holding their daughter. Ray J, in turn, accused her of alcoholism. At one point, he reportedly threatened a man who entered the house, saying he would “shoot” him, before the audio cut and the police arrived.

As of now, it remains unclear where things stand. But police have not released additional details. The situation remains under investigation. Outside of this, Ray J has plenty of outside drama to deal with. He's getting sued by Kim Kardashian for defamation, for example.

