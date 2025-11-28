Princess Love Claims Ray J's Kids Walked In On Him With Another Woman

Ray J recently claimed he had "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world," but his former partner Princess Love might have more claim to that title. She recently blasted him for allegedly pointing a gun at her and their daughter, which reportedly led to his arrest in the wee hours of Thursday morning (November 27).

Princess took to social media on multiple occasions to address this altercation, but she also made more generally critical comments about the father of her children. In statements caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she claimed that the last time their kids were with him, they caught him naked in bed with another woman.

Also, Princess Love said how much she loves her kids and stated that she would never put them at risk. She alleged that Ray J "terrorizes women" instead of helping her with parenthood, and implored for him to finally take accountability for his actions.

Princess told Ray to check into rehab and blasted his alleged notion that he doesn't care about what she says about his lifestyle. In addition, she brought up her cousin's husband, whom Ray allegedly threatened to shoot during the aforementioned domestic dispute.

Read More: Ray J Makes New Girlfriend Cry Twice During Uncomfortable Livestream

Ray J & Princess Love Fight

For those unaware, Ray J's side of the story is that Princess Love and her cousin were drunk and tried to take the kids from his house. She said that she went to his house to cook Thanksgiving dinner only so he could spend time with his kids like he wanted. It remains unclear exactly how the altercation began.

What's more is that this all happened before Ray went on stream, which is when he appeared to load a gun and when Princess came in to take the kids. Clips from the incident have a lot of shouting and arguing in the background, as well as some nasty comments back and forth from the former couple.

Amid Ray J's other antics, we will see how this situation develops in the near future. These are scary situations, especially when talking about the impact on the children. Hopefully they can ease tensions for the sake of their family and take accountability for their qualms.