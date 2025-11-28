Princess Love Claims Ray J's Kids Walked In On Him With Another Woman

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 579 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Princess Love Ray J Kids Walked In Another Woman Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Princess Love and Ray J attend the 12th Annual Variety - The Children's Charity Of Southern CA Poker And Casino Night at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Ray J was recently arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love and their child, which devolved into a larger altercation.

Ray J recently claimed he had "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world," but his former partner Princess Love might have more claim to that title. She recently blasted him for allegedly pointing a gun at her and their daughter, which reportedly led to his arrest in the wee hours of Thursday morning (November 27).

Princess took to social media on multiple occasions to address this altercation, but she also made more generally critical comments about the father of her children. In statements caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she claimed that the last time their kids were with him, they caught him naked in bed with another woman.

Also, Princess Love said how much she loves her kids and stated that she would never put them at risk. She alleged that Ray J "terrorizes women" instead of helping her with parenthood, and implored for him to finally take accountability for his actions.

Princess told Ray to check into rehab and blasted his alleged notion that he doesn't care about what she says about his lifestyle. In addition, she brought up her cousin's husband, whom Ray allegedly threatened to shoot during the aforementioned domestic dispute.

Read More: Ray J Makes New Girlfriend Cry Twice During Uncomfortable Livestream

Ray J & Princess Love Fight

For those unaware, Ray J's side of the story is that Princess Love and her cousin were drunk and tried to take the kids from his house. She said that she went to his house to cook Thanksgiving dinner only so he could spend time with his kids like he wanted. It remains unclear exactly how the altercation began.

What's more is that this all happened before Ray went on stream, which is when he appeared to load a gun and when Princess came in to take the kids. Clips from the incident have a lot of shouting and arguing in the background, as well as some nasty comments back and forth from the former couple.

Amid Ray J's other antics, we will see how this situation develops in the near future. These are scary situations, especially when talking about the impact on the children. Hopefully they can ease tensions for the sake of their family and take accountability for their qualms.

Read More: Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ray J Points Gun Princess Love Livestream Music News Gossip Ray J Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Princess Love During Livestream 2.2K
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Princess Love Speaks Out After Alleged Gun Incident With Ray J 913
Ray J Lewd Prison Experience Fight Princess Love Music News Music Ray J Reveals NSFW Details Of His Prison Stay Following Princess Love Altercation 885
Juicy Fest 2025 Relationships Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant 1435
Comments 0