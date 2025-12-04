Ray J Insists He Would “Never Point A Gun” At Princess Love After Arrest

Ray J Would Never Point Gun Princess Love Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Ray J attends Zeus Network Presents, "LOVE CABIN" Premiere Celebration on October 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Last week, Ray J was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at Princess Love when she came to pick up their kids.

Last week, Ray J was arrested after his ex Princess Love accused him of pointing a gun at her. She alleges that the incident took place when she and her cousin pulled up to his house to pick up her kids. According to him, however, this isn't actually how the situation unfolded. The former Love & Hip Hop star recently spoke with TMZ, denying the allegations and sharing his side of the story.

He told the outlet that he "would never point a gun at anybody including Princess Love," adding that he still has love for her despite their split.

Ray J's comments come just a few days after he reflected on his brief stay behind bars, revealing that it was far from pleasant.

Ray J Arrest
BET Awards 2022 - Show
Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

"Arguing with this n***a in here jacking off in jail," he recalled following his release. "It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n***a a** four times, 'cause I'm like, bro, I'm trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n***a under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, 'Ray J, Ray J!' It was a lot. Never go to jail, y'all. It's really bad."

Ray J later confirmed that the ordeal got him permanently banned from Twitch. "Nah, we banned from Twitch permanently. Forever. We'll never be able to go back on Twitch," he announced. "We're banned permanently, and that's it... I just got out of jail, it was not cool. Jail was not okay, bro."

As for Princess, she briefly addressed the situation in a video, alleging that Ray J is abusive and doesn't help with their kids. “I’m not going to let him deflect and make it about me, or make it seem like I was drunk. That was not the case,” she also added.

