Finesse2tymes' Lawyers Quit Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes achieved fame after prison. It was revealed that he was a ghost writer for fellow Memphis rap star Moneybagg Yo.

Finesse2Tymes is facing public criticism after his mother claimed he cut off her financial support, leaving her on the brink of eviction in Texas.

Pluria Alexander, mother of the Memphis-born artist, said she recently turned to GoFundMe to raise $6,000 for moving expenses after her landlord gave her days to pay rent or leave. In her fundraiser description, Alexander said she is “facing eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live” after a falling out with her son.

“Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” Alexander wrote. “This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

Alexander said she once had a stable life in Memphis, with steady employment, housing, and a car. The rapper’s mom claims the issues began relocating to Texas. She says she has been struggling with anxiety and what she describes as “narcissistic abuse” from her son.

Finesse2Tymes Mom’s GoFundMe

Her situation is complicated by a pending legal case. Alexander said she was charged with money laundering last year. She claims to becoming involved in what she alleges was a scam involving Nigerian fraudsters. The case, she said, has made securing new housing nearly impossible.

“I’ve already been denied by three different apartments,” she wrote.

She is seeking help to cover transportation, security deposits and moving costs so she can remain near her family. Finesse2Tymes’ support became a trending topic.

Alexander maintains she is not ashamed to ask for assistance during what she called a “stressful” and “overwhelming” period.

“Your support would mean the world to me,” she said. “It would give me a chance to start over, stay near my loved ones, and focus on my health and well-being while I navigate this difficult legal situation.”

As of Saturday, the fundraiser remained active, with Alexander appealing to supporters for donations. Finesse2Tymes would later address his mother’s claims in a new freestyle. 

