Finesse2Tymes Gets Roasted For Admitting To Not Brushing His Teeth Before Getting Veneers

BY Devin Morton 938 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Finesse2Tymes admitted that he didn't brush his teeth before getting veneers, and unsurprisingly, he's getting roasted for it.

Finesse2Tymes recently admitted in an Instagram video that he did not brush his teeth before he got veneers. He tried to justify it, but fans were not having his explanation.

When responding to a comment accusing him of not brushing his teeth, he said "yeah, because I ain't know any better! I ain't know no better before I got my teeth fixed." He continued: "I was a street n****, I wanted some money!" He told the viewer to "quit playing" with him, adding: "when you know better, you do better."

Of course, the response led to fans roasting him. One of the top replies to The Neighborhood Talk's capturing of the clip plainly states "you can brush your teeth and still make money." Another wrote "if he didn't brush his teeth, I know he didn't wash his a**." A third took an even more ruthless approach. "I mean if god threw my teeth in my mouth like he was shooting dice, I woulda just gave up too"

Finesse2Tymes Next Album

Finesse2Tymes briefly went to jail last month. He reportedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend's mother, which his probation officer stated was a violation of his parole. He was released a week later, adding that his critics don't know the full story when it comes to his legal troubles. This came after an accusation of terroristic threats made against him by 11-year-old rapper Lil King's legal guardian. The prosecution dismissed that charge after being unable to prove the threats beyond a reasonable doubt.

Now, he's making headlines for much less controversial, much funnier reasons. His fans did not hold back on him after that video, and it seems that the Memphis rapper will have no choice but to take the jokes in stride. The usually prolific artist has already dropped two new projects this year. The second of those new releases, titled Time Will Tell, dropped on June 10.

