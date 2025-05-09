Finesse2tymes Dodges Criminal Case That Accused Him Of Terroristic Threat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Finesse2tymes allegedly threatened the legal guardian of FNG King (also known as Lil King), a young artist who was under Finesse's wing.

Finesse2tymes has a pretty contentious relationship with a young artist named FNG King, also known as Lil King. Finesse tried to take him under his wing, but it looks like they fell out and even caused a court case over it.

For those unaware, the Memphis rapper allegedly threatened King's legal guardian earlier this year, which violated the terms of his release. He also got into a fight with the mother of his girlfriend and reportedly failed two drug tests.

Also, Finesse2tymes lost his lawyers in this case due to allegedly being unable to pay them. So everything was looking very bleak up to today... Emphasis on "was."

Now, according to TMZ, prosecutors moved to dismiss the MC's terroristic threat case on Friday (May 9). This is because they could not prove the allegations against him beyond a reasonable doubt, and the judge approved the motion. 2tymes can rest easier now knowing that he doesn't have to deal with this court headache anymore. His attorney Carl A. Moore told TMZ Hip Hop that his client maintained his innocence all throughout this whole process.

Finesse2tymes In Jail
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Finesse2tymes turned himself in to federal authorities last week over this debacle, as arrest warrants and calls from his probation officers had already arrived. It seems like that's a thing of the past now. But there are still other obstacles and legal matters to keep in mind. It's unclear if Finesse is still in federal custody at press time, as his probation violations are the main focus here rather than the criminal case.

As for the probation itself, this refers to the remainder of his five-year sentence for illegal firearm possession, over three of which he already served. Before that conviction, earlier charges and accusations included aggravated robbery in Tennessee and an Arkansas nightclub shooting.

Meanwhile, FNG King continues to diss Finesse2tymes, alleging mistreatment and seemingly being unable to continue their collaborative bond. At press time, it doesn't look like they will reconcile anytime soon. This probation dilemma is a big obstacle, but from Finesse's point of view, at least it's not an even larger one. We will see what else the court concludes.

