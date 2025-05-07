Finesse2tymes’ Lawyers Quit Days After His Arrest Over Alleged Lack Of Payment

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Finesse2tymes' Lawyers Quit Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes is accused of violating the terms of his supervised release, and turned himself in last week.

Finesse2tymes recently ran into some legal issues after an argument with his girlfriend's mother. Earlier this month, he hopped online to vent about the debacle, revealing that he'd received an incredibly disappointing call from his probation officer. “Damn that’s crazy my P.O. just called and said they violated my probation for [this] happen wit King…finna go turn myself in," he admitted at the time.

A few days later, he posted a vague message on his Instagram Story along with a photo of what appeared to be the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Texas. "I'll be back," he wrote. Now, it looks like he's reached yet another obstacle amid his legal battle. According to Akademiks, he allegedly failed to pay his lawyers, causing them to quit.

Few details of the situation have been revealed at the time of writing. Finesse2tymes' team has yet to address the accusations.

Why Is Finesse2tymes In Jail?

Finesse2tymes' stay in jail comes shortly after he ranted about his girlfriend's mother on Instagram Live. He blamed both her and his ex-mentee FNG King for his imminent arrest. “The lady went and put a charge on me, man. She went and put a misdemeanor on me, man. […] They charged me and Lil Ju. She got me and Lil Ju f**ked up,” he said, per Complex.

"King told them every what happened and everything that been going on at my house,” he also alleged. This particular claim earned a fiery response from King, who made it crystal clear that he has little sympathy for the rapper. "You violated your own probation," he reminded his former guardian. "I ain't making no more videos about you. That sh*t is dead. We gonna leave this alone."

Reportedly, Finesse2tymes violated his release conditions three different times by allegedly making terroristic threats and failing two drug tests. He has a hearing scheduled for tomorrow (May 8).

