Lil King Brutally Disses Ex-Guardian Finesse2tymes In New Track

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Last year, Finesse2tymes' former protégé Lil King allegedly ran away from him after their relationship took a negative turn.

Finesse2tymes and his former protégé Lil King have been through plenty of ups and downs over the past few years. Recently, however, their relationship took a turn for the worse.

In January, it was reported that the rapper had a warrant out for his arrest due to an incident that allegedly took place last October. At the time, police were called to a smoke shop in the Will Clayton Parkway neighborhood in Humble, TX. A woman, who was Lil King's guardian, accused both Finesse2tymes and his brother of threatening her. Allegedly, it all started over a custody issue involving the child.

She alleged that she went to the smoke shop to pick up her grandchild, and that King was told to go inside to speak with the rapper. Eventually, he allegedly ran out of the smoke shop shouting "they trying to send me back to Memphis.”

The woman claims that she told Finesse2tymes and his brother to get away from them, but they allegedly refused. Allegedly, they approached her vehicle, repeatedly telling her "YOU GONNA DIE ON CAMERA TODAY."

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Speaks On Warrant Over Lil King Threats

Finesse2tymes & Lil King

The following month, Finesse2tymes' attorney Carl A. Moore issues a statement in response to the accusations. In it, he vehemently denied the allegations on his client's behalf, insisting that there were zero threats made toward the woman.

“[Finesse2tymes] did not threaten the complainant in any way," the statement read. "We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

All of this took place after King allegedly ran away from Finesse2tymes, who he has ongoing issues with. In a new clip obtained by Live Bitez, for example, he previews a new song featuring some shady bars directed at the Memphis MC.

King calls his former caretaker "broke," suggests he lives with his mother, and more. At the time of writing, Finesse2tymes has yet to respond.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Faces New Lawsuit Over 2023 After-Party Shooting

