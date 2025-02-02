Finesse2Tymes Speaks On Warrant Over Lil King Threats

Finesse2tymes has denied serious allegations in Texas, where authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest over claims he made terroristic threats against a woman connected to his godson and former protégé, 11-year-old rapper Lil King. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred on October 23 in Humble, Texas, near Will Clayton Parkway. Police responded to a call from the woman, who serves as King’s guardian. She alleged that Finesse2tymes and his brother threatened her outside a local smoke shop, escalating an already strained relationship.

Tensions between the rapper and Lil King have grown in recent months, reportedly stemming from a dispute over the child’s upbringing and artistic direction. King has publicly expressed frustration, claiming Finesse2tymes pressured him to adopt a persona he wasn’t comfortable with. In a widely shared video, he said, “You came and got me for who I am, and then you’re gonna try to change me for who I am.”

Finesse2Tymes Denies Threatening Lil King

The arrest warrant states the confrontation began when King and his guardian stopped by the smoke shop to pick up the woman’s grandchild. At some point, King was instructed to go inside and speak with Finesse2tymes, who had requested the meeting. Moments later, he ran back to the car, visibly shaken, shouting, “They trying to send me back to Memphis.” With Lil King and four other children in the car, the guardian quickly drove away. She later told police she believes the rapper is capable of carrying out his alleged threats.