Finesse2Tymes
- MusicFinesse2tymes Called Out By Memphis Crip Over Snitching AllegationsFinesse2tymes is still dealing with the controversy.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Akademiks Offers $20k To Whoever Finesse2tymes Allegedly Snitched OnDJ Akademiks is trying to expose Finesse2tymes.By Cole Blake
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Told To "Seek Help" After Downing Royal Honey Before Getting Intimate With Pregnant GirlfriendFinesse2Tymes really is shameless.By Alexander Cole
- GramFinesse2tymes Is "Too Zesty," Jucee Froot Declares In Scathing Diss PostThe femcee and Finesse collaborated on "Minaj Tonight" back in 2018.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFinesse2tymes On Why He Sold The Same Verse Twice: "This A Business"Finesse2tymes says his decision to sell the same verse twice was due to one artist not paying for the proper clearance.By Cole Blake
- SongsFinesse2Tymes And Rick Ross Deliver A Luxurious Listening Experience On "Fat Boy"This is one of Finesse's better tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFinesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same VerseTG Kommas recently put Finesse2tymes on blast.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Drops Finesse2tymes Snitching Allegations, Revealed To Be Subject Of FBI SurveillanceBrazy has reportedly been on the FBI's radar for "years".By Ben Mock
- SongsB.G. Surprisingly Goes After Lil Wayne On Finesse2Tymes New Song "Gangstafied"This one stunned a lot of people. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Says He'd Put Finesse2Tymes' "Legs In The Air," Fans Debate What He MeansSexual innuendo or threat of accountability? Fans are split.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsFNG Shugga Is Finesse2tymes' "Last Black Woman," He Wants A "White Bii Or Latino" NextMeanwhile, on his IG feed, Finesse faked his own death for a creative photoshoot only to have haters poking fun at him.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes BBL Update: 31-Year-Old Wants Internet Sleuths To Mind Their BusinessThe "How to Act" hitmaker had plenty to say on IG Live about being in touch with both your inner masculine and feminine sides.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's JealousAccording to the Memphis MC, his brother hasn't yet put the work for the business in to earn a chain from him, which has him feeling mad.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes & FNG Shugga's Gender Reveal Video Is Chaotic AFIt was only a few weeks ago that the "How to Act" hitmaker welcomed a baby girl with his ex, Nia Love.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Brother Accuses Rapper Of Having Him JumpedFinesse2tymes' brother claims he has footage of the alleged attack, and isn't afraid to release it.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Celebrates Arrival of Baby Girl With Nia LoveCongratulations are in order!By Tallie Spencer
- LifeFinesse2tymes' Plastic Surgery Has Him Feeling Like "Finesse2Fine"One of the rapper's most recent exes put him on blast for allegedly going under the knife after he announced that he's going back to only dating one woman at a time earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- ProfilesFinesse2Tymes Catches Stray Shot From Ex: "He's On Downtime From Getting His BBL Or Lipo"Looks like someone is a little salty. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend To Focus On FNG Shugga, Who's Also Expecting His Baby"I don't need 2-3 women no more," the Southern lyricist announced via Instagram this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFinesse2tymes Gives Heartfelt Response To Fan Backlash For His Islam CommentThe rapper took issue with fans complaining about his conversion.By Lavender Alexandria