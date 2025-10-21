Finesse2tymes Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Drug Possession

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes has been charged with possession of controlled substances, tampering with evidence, and more.

Finesse2tymes has dealt with his fair share of legal issues, and now, it looks like he's run into yet another. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the Memphis rapper was recently arrested on various drug-related charges in Dallas, Texas. The charges reportedly include possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, tampering with evidence, and bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility.

At the time of writing, no bond has been set, meaning it's unclear when Finesse2tymes could be released. His team has not publicly addressed the arrest. His mother Pluria Alexander, on the other hand, has. In a Facebook post shared earlier today, she weighed in on her son's latest legal trouble, referencing their rocky relationship.

“Until you do right by me everything you think about gone fail," she began. "All these other people don’t care nothing about you, why you can’t see that!… As a mother, this pain is different. It breaks me to see my son losing himself — mentally unstable, going through breakdowns, on drugs, in and out of jail, and disrespecting me and everyone who tries to help him."

Finesse2tymes Arrested

"I love him with everything in me, but it hurts so bad watching him self-destruct," she continued, "I know that’s not the real him… That’s the pain, the trauma, and the demons he’s fighting. I pray for him every day, even when I feel like I can’t take it anymore. I just want my son back — the one with a good heart and a bright future. People don’t understand what it’s like to love somebody who’s hurting themselves and pushing you away at the same time. It’s a constant heartbreak. But no matter what, I’ll always be his mother, and I’ll always love him. Right Or wrong. This S**t HURT."

Finesse2tymes' latest arrest comes almost exactly a month after he was arrested in Texas alongside the mother of his child, FNG Shugga. That time around, he was booked on charges related to alleged gun and drug possession.

