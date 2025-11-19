Finesse2tymes Goes Off On Offset During Heated FaceTime Call

Offset and Finesse2tymes aren't exactly getting along lately, and now, it looks like their feud has reached a boiling point. In a new clip shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the latter is seen going off on the former Migos member during a FaceTime call. He didn't hold back, as captured by DJ Akademiks, shouting and questioning what he did to upset his peer.

Offset failed to provide him with a straight answer, enraging Finesse2tymes even more. According to him, if he'd actually said something offensive, the "Swing My Way" artist would have been able to repeat it.

The recording stopped there, meaning the rest of their conversation remains a mystery for the time being. We do know what ignited all of this drama in the first place, however. Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes hopped online to share his take on Stefon Diggs, who he referred to as "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch." He claimed that he wouldn't let any of his girlfriends near the athlete due to his track record.

Offset & Finesse2tymes Beef

"B*tch a** n***a don't say my name," Offset fired back at the time. Finesse2tymes proceeded to post a video on Instagram in response, insisting that the Georgia-born performer was mad at the wrong person. “Don’t get mad at me," he demanded. "Get mad at the football player."

From there, Offset took to his Instagram Story to share a series of cryptic messages directed at his new foe. "All yal n****s think it's sweet til n****s spank you then don't. Call police," he began. "Keep [naming] me stand on it too all you p*****s."

"What I loook like beefing with a BBL," Offset continued. "Ain't finessed sh*t but a bbl sweet as n***a get in the gym lol." YG even got caught up in the mix when an internet troll questioned why Offset addressed Finesse2tymes' disrespect but not his Red Bull Spiral Cypher freestyle diss. "I dm the p***y too," the rapper declared.