Finesse2tymes Demands That J. Prince Jr. Release Him From Mob Ties Contract

Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. © Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Finesse2tymes has been releasing music under the Mob Ties record label for years now, but it seems like he's frustrated with J. Prince Jr.

Finesse2tymes has been going on a few social media rants as of late, which mostly connect to some of his hip-hop industry conflicts. But while most of those are about petty feuds and Internet banter, his recent callout of J. Prince Jr. and his Mob Ties record label involves more serious industry and career questions.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Memphis rapper called out Prince Jr., who's the CEO of the Mob Ties label that Finesse is under. He wants out of his recording contract and seeks to go somewhere more profitable for him.

"Aye, Junior, I want out my contract too," the Purple Passion collaborator expressed, later holding his hands up. "I don't want to be Mob Ties no more. I want my own s**t. Let me go, Junior. We done already made all the money we can make. I don't want to go to another label with you. I love you. But I no longer want to be Mob Ties, business-wise. I love all the Mob Ties street n***as. It's time for me [with] a new look, Junior... I'm done with that contract, bruh. We ain't made no money. I been with you four years. We ain't dropped nothing but two projects. Mob Ties ain't hitting on nothing with the music s**t. I'm 33 years old. Let me go to somebody that's gon' let me motherf***ing get me 10, 15, 20 Ms out this s**t. If you want you some money out this s**t, f**k it, cool. You can get some money out this s**t. I ain't tripping. But let me go make my money. It's over with. We done. He's more than motherf***ing able."

Who Is J. Prince Jr.?

For those unaware, J. Prince Jr. founded the Mob Ties record label in 2017, following in the footsteps of Rap-A-Lot Records and his father J Prince. In 2022, Mob Ties signed a distribution deal with Atlantic Records and Moneybagg Yo's Bread Gang Entertainment. Prince Jr. also led the Mob Ties streetwear brand in addition to his music industry moves. He is also the CEO of Young Empire Music Group

It's under the Mob Ties/Atlantic/Bread Gang label deal that Finesse2tymes dropped his music over the past few years. We'll see if J Prince Jr responds with understanding or with indignation.

