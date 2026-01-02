Finesse2tymes Demands That J. Prince Jr. Release Him From Mob Ties Contract

"Aye, Junior, I want out my contract too," the Purple Passion collaborator expressed, later holding his hands up. "I don't want to be Mob Ties no more. I want my own s**t. Let me go, Junior. We done already made all the money we can make. I don't want to go to another label with you. I love you. But I no longer want to be Mob Ties, business-wise. I love all the Mob Ties street n***as. It's time for me [with] a new look, Junior... I'm done with that contract, bruh. We ain't made no money. I been with you four years. We ain't dropped nothing but two projects. Mob Ties ain't hitting on nothing with the music s**t. I'm 33 years old. Let me go to somebody that's gon' let me motherf***ing get me 10, 15, 20 Ms out this s**t. If you want you some money out this s**t, f**k it, cool. You can get some money out this s**t. I ain't tripping. But let me go make my money. It's over with. We done. He's more than motherf***ing able."