Purple Passion - Album by Icewear Vezzo

BY Alexander Cole 37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Purple Passion Purple Passion
Detroit's Icewear Vezzo has returned with his new project "Purple Passion" which comes with features from Finesse2Tymes and 2 Chainz.

Icewear Vezzo is one of the best and most consistent artists coming out of Detroit. He has dropped some dope projects over the years, and he always seems to come through at the right time. On Thursday, he dropped off his latest tape, simply titled Purple Passion. This new body of work features the artist's unique and signature sound. Meanwhile, it also comes complete with features from the likes of GT, 2 Chainz, and even Finesse2Tymes. At 12 tracks long, this is the type of tape that will help tide fans over for quite sometime. You can check out the new project, below.

Release Date: October 30, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Purple Passion
  1. Regular
  2. GMB ft. G.T.
  3. Tesla
  4. Heavy Metal
  5. Trophy Music ft. Finesse2Tymes
  6. Party On The 6
  7. High Fashion
  8. Status ft. 2 Chainz
  9. Having My Way
  10. Supreme
  11. I Be Knowing
  12. Free
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
unnamed-48 Mixtapes Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On "Paint The City" 4.5K
News GT Enlists Curren$y, Icewear Vezzo & More For "Call Me G.T." 1.5K
icewear-vezzo Songs Icewear Vezzo Is Colder Than "MINNESOTA" On Lead Single For Upcoming EP 919
News OVO Sound Radio Debuts New Icewear Vezzo Ft. Future & Smiley Track 2.7K
Comments 0