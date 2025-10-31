Purple Passion - Album by Icewear Vezzo

Detroit's Icewear Vezzo has returned with his new project "Purple Passion" which comes with features from Finesse2Tymes and 2 Chainz.

Icewear Vezzo is one of the best and most consistent artists coming out of Detroit. He has dropped some dope projects over the years, and he always seems to come through at the right time. On Thursday, he dropped off his latest tape, simply titled Purple Passion. This new body of work features the artist's unique and signature sound. Meanwhile, it also comes complete with features from the likes of GT, 2 Chainz , and even Finesse2Tymes. At 12 tracks long, this is the type of tape that will help tide fans over for quite sometime. You can check out the new project, below.

