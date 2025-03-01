Icewear Vezzo Is Colder Than "MINNESOTA" On Lead Single For Upcoming EP

One of Detroit's most cold-blooded MCs, Icewear Vezzo, is living up to that title with his frigid new single, "MINNESOTA."

Based on what we are hearing on "MINNESOTA," it sounds like it's going to be a confident and no-nonsense vibe from Icewear Vezzo. He sounds as unbothered as one can be on this two-minute sampler, which finds him acting ignorant. He's giving in to his vices and splurging on expensive whips and jewelry. To match his emotionless delivery, Cash Out Beatz, who's credited for the production, concocts a ghoulish and dark beat. It's the familiar Detroit street rap aesthetic we've been hearing from this newer generation of talents. Heavy keys and runk-rattling bass ring throughout, making Icewear Vezzo feel and sound right at home. See if he did it again with "MINNESOTA" by checking out the music video link below.

Icewear Vezzo isn't playing around one bit on his newest release, "MINNESOTA." It's his second record of 2025, but this one is building up to something a little bigger. The Detroit, Michigan native is coming out with an EP this coming Friday, March 7. It will be titled UNDEFEATED and will be a collection of nine tracks. He's bringing some friends from Motown along for the ride too, including Big Sean , Skilla Baby, and GT. Presumably, the mini tape will be some sort of bridge to his next full-length. Speaking of which, Vezzo's last LP was Live From The 6 and its (Part Two). In total, there were 25 songs to come out of this era, with the first tape boasting 13 and the other containing 12.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.