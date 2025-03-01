Icewear Vezzo Is Colder Than "MINNESOTA" On Lead Single For Upcoming EP

Icewear Vezzo isn't playing around one bit on his newest release, "MINNESOTA." It's his second record of 2025, but this one is building up to something a little bigger. The Detroit, Michigan native is coming out with an EP this coming Friday, March 7. It will be titled UNDEFEATED and will be a collection of nine tracks. He's bringing some friends from Motown along for the ride too, including Big Sean, Skilla Baby, and GT. Presumably, the mini tape will be some sort of bridge to his next full-length. Speaking of which, Vezzo's last LP was Live From The 6 and its (Part Two). In total, there were 25 songs to come out of this era, with the first tape boasting 13 and the other containing 12.
Based on what we are hearing on "MINNESOTA," it sounds like it's going to be a confident and no-nonsense vibe from Icewear Vezzo. He sounds as unbothered as one can be on this two-minute sampler, which finds him acting ignorant. He's giving in to his vices and splurging on expensive whips and jewelry. To match his emotionless delivery, Cash Out Beatz, who's credited for the production, concocts a ghoulish and dark beat. It's the familiar Detroit street rap aesthetic we've been hearing from this newer generation of talents. Heavy keys and runk-rattling bass ring throughout, making Icewear Vezzo feel and sound right at home. See if he did it again with "MINNESOTA" by checking out the music video link below.
Icewear Vezzo "MINNESOTA"
UNDEFEATED Tracklist:
- F**K THE INTERNET
- STREETS AIN'T THE SAME
- GEEKS
- CAKE AND RICE
- DUMB DUMB
- WORTH SOMETHING (feat. Big Sean & Skilla Baby)
- MINNESOTA
- RICHER THEN I EVER BEEN (feat. GT)
- MESSY