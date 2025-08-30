Icewear Vezzo Goes "Free" And Drops New Peezy Collab "So Ghetto"

Icewear Vezzo has a new project called "Purple Passion" coming very soon, and he's ready to finally move on from his legal struggles.

Icewear Vezzo referenced his come-up and his career trajectory in the music video for his new single "Free," a declaration that he moved on from the streets while maintaining his integrity. It's one of a couple of musical releases he offered to fans as of late, the other one being the Peezy collab "So Ghetto."

As for "Free," the UNDEFEATED spitter floats over a chill and relatively minimal Detroit-adjacent beat, although it's slower and a bit more soulful than what you might expect. Overall, it's a reminiscent cut going over a lot of trials and tribulations and comparing the literal circumstances of freedom in the Black community with independence, free will, and economic opportunity in the music industry. We'll see if the "MINNESOTA" MC has more tracks on these heavy topics coming soon.

On the other hand, Peezy enlisted Icewear Vezzo for a far more energetic and boisterous track this week, "So Ghetto." Both artists use pretty slow and standard flows in their verses, which means that the bars have to work that much harder to make an impact. The "Wheel Of Fortune" lyricist is pretty monotone on the cut in a menacing way, whereas Vezzo shows off a little more charisma.

Hopefully the two Michigan rappers have more to share in the future. The Rich Off Pints collaborators have a lot of chemistry even on more middling releases. With Icewear Vezzo's new project Purple Passion coming very soon, we should get a lot more heat to enjoy soon.

Icewear Vezzo – "Free" & "So Ghetto" With Peezy

Quotable Lyrics (from "Free")
Huh, when you in they face, it's love, when you ain't around, n***as stabbing your back,
Yeah, the white b***h got me rich, I wonder how Umar feel about that,
I'm a rich-a** ignorant n***a, all the chains, feel like a slave,
N***as took out Malcolm X, why the f**k you think you safe?

