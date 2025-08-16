Hit-Boy & Peezy Discuss The "Wheel of Fortune" On New Single

Hit-Boy and Peezy have teamed up for a regional crossover, as the West Coast meets the Midwest on their single, "Wheel of Fortune." The track is a smooth one, with a piano loop that serves as the driving force behind the instrumental. It has a distinct West Coast flavor, with Hit-Boy bringing Peezy into his world a bit.

Hit-Boy opens with a lengthy verse, talking about what he's been up to this year. He briefly touches on his father being incarcerated, and says that he's been "dolo" making beats. He also touches on ignoring any vices, saying "if it don't fill the void, then I just avoid it." It's a solid verse that shows how much Hit-Boy has improved as an MC, in addition to his typically high-quality production.

Peezy also delivers on this track, bringing his signature flair, flexing, and offering a bit of financial advice to his listeners (albeit the listeners with money to burn). "If you get the Rolex, leave it plain, save the money and buy two more." The rest of the verse is also about him getting to the bag, while also shouting out his team. "I ain't trippin' over who gets the credit, as a team, we all win," he says late in the verse.

Both halves of this track sound very comfortable together, and hopefully it's not the last time we hear them trade verses with one another. And hopefully, these guys have new solo albums on the way as well. Take a listen to "Wheel of Fortune" below.

Hit-Boy & Peezy - "Wheel Of Fortune"

