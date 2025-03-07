Icewear Vezzo Tells Witty Street Tales On New 9-Track EP "UNDEFEATED"

Icewear Vezzo has been among the most recognizable names to emerge from the most recent evolution in the sound of Detroit hip-hop. He's a street rapper with a choppy flow. His lyrics fluctuate between recalling his days in the trap and flexing on his haters. Famously, he was independent for his entire career, finding a lot of success regardless and showing rappers coming up in Detroit that a label is not the only option. But, he did briefly sign with Quality Control Music in 2022, the label that signed a young Migos and is currently home to artists like Lil Baby. After releasing a couple of projects there, he finished up his time with QC with the album Live From The 6. Now, Icewear Vezzo is fully independent again, and he is picking up right where he left off on the new UNDEFEATED EP.
UNDEFEATED clocks in at nine songs and 22 minutes. Icewear Vezzo enlisted the help of some of his city's most popular artists, including Big Sean and Skilla Baby. Production-wise, it's what fans should expect out of Michigan rap these days. A lot of bass, some choppy drums, and on occasion, a popular sample or two. "STREETS AIN'T THE SAME" in particular features a prominent sample of Warren G and Nate Dogg's classic record "Regulate." Icewear Vezzo is witty and his bars hit hard across the EP as well. Vezzo is prolific as is. However, fans should probably expect even more output from him now that he's back to independence. Give UNDEFEATED a listen below.
UNDEFEATED tracklist
F**K THE INTERNET
STREETS AIN'T THE SAME
GEEKS
CAKE AND RICE
GOOD TO ME
WORTH SOMETHING (feat. Big Sean and Skilla Baby)
MINNESOTA
RICHER THAN I EVER BEEN (feat. GT)
DUMB DUMB