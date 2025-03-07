Icewear Vezzo Tells Witty Street Tales On New 9-Track EP "UNDEFEATED"

Icewear Vezzo has been among the most recognizable names to emerge from the most recent evolution in the sound of Detroit hip-hop. He's a street rapper with a choppy flow. His lyrics fluctuate between recalling his days in the trap and flexing on his haters. Famously, he was independent for his entire career, finding a lot of success regardless and showing rappers coming up in Detroit that a label is not the only option. But, he did briefly sign with Quality Control Music in 2022, the label that signed a young Migos and is currently home to artists like Lil Baby. After releasing a couple of projects there, he finished up his time with QC with the album Live From The 6. Now, Icewear Vezzo is fully independent again, and he is picking up right where he left off on the new UNDEFEATED EP.