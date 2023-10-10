Peezy Enlists Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, BabyTron, And More For New Album “GHETTO”

Peezy's strong year continues with the release of his brand new album, GHETTO. It is the Detroit MC's 22nd (!) project to date, showing how quick and hard-working he is to get material out to his fans. This fast turnaround is nothing new for Peezy, considering he dropped five tapes in 2017. For 2023, the rapper already has two other LPs out now.

The first of them was a collaborative effort with Baltimore rapper Yg Teck on February 17. That was a 15-track album. The second was a shorter effort, standing at just eight cuts. Interestingly though, it is also called GHETTO, which was put out on April 21. This newer GHETTO is more of a full-fleshed-out set of songs. None of them from the one back in April appear in this October edition.

Listen To GHETTO From Peezy

Another difference is the stacked list of features. We have guest appearances from R&B star Ty Dolla $ign. Key Glock, Larry June, BabyTron, and Money Man were heard on Peezy's lead singles earlier this year. Finally, we have some fresh faces with Skilla Baby, Ghetto Baby Boom, Rmc Mike, and others.

GHETTO Tracklist:

Intro No Amiris with Key Glock Psilocybin with BabyTron Players and Pimps with Cash Kidd In The Hills Fashion Week with Money Man, Larry June Penthouse Views with Babyface Ray Rich Steppers Sucka Free Rich Freak with Skilla Baby Marni Slippers with Ghetto Baby Boom One of the Greatest with Rmc Mike I Don't Understand What if Realist Around Blessed with Ty Dolla $ign

