Peezy Teases New Project With “Psilocybin” Single Featuring BabyTron

Mobile, Alabama rapper Peezy has been dropping tons of material throughout the year. With loads of singles and two albums out, you would think that would be plenty of music for fans to chew over. However, the new name of the game in the hip-hop world is releasing tons of material to drive up your streaming numbers. Peezy is continuing his prolific 2023 with another full-length project coming soon.

To tease the release of GHETTO 2 further, Peezy just put out a new single with bubbling talent, BabyTron. "Psilocybin" is the name of the cut and it is just over two minutes in length. There is also an accompanying music video with a horror movie-like theme to it. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug compound produced by more than 200 species of fungi. Both artists are rapping about it and their lavish lifestyles.

Listen To "Psilocybin" From Peezy And BabyTron

Genius is showing on their website that a few other already-released tracks will also appear on GHETTO 2. Both were talked about in detail on HNHH and those are "No Amiris" and "Fashion Week." Each of those tracks includes features, so it looks as though Peezy is bringing a whole bunch of talent to the record. You can check out the music video for "Psilocybin," above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "Psilocybin," from Peezy and BabyTron? Who had the best rapping performance on the track? Are you excited about Peezy's upcoming album GHETTO 2?

Quotable Lyrics:

Floatin' off the psilocybin, boucin' 'round like Super Mario

Go to war wit' the militia, you gon' have to get yo' army cloned

Flyin' in from Michigan, could tell 'cause I got Carti's on

Turn the celebration to a tragedy, the party's wrong

Closet look like Narnia, designer, that shit color-coded

Hustle for three hunnid' nights, I bet I spend the summer loaded

