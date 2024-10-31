Icewear Vezzo Shares 12 New Cuts From His "Live From The 6" Recording Sessions

"If you’re competing with me, it’s a waste of time and money. You should save up instead. We don’t want the same things. I’m not running out. I’m not paying attention. Plus, I’m not that fun. #LiveFromThe6 #Two #ComingSoon👿" That was Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo about three months ago promoting (Part Two) of his 2024 album, Live From The 6. The project, out via Quality Control Music in February, featured DaBaby, Babyface Ray, YTB Fatt, and Chuckie CEO. Vezzo delivered some pretty dark, cutthroat, and earnest tracks about the lifestyle he leads and how it's a byproduct of his hometown. Across the 13-song project, the 11-year veteran comes across as braggadocious and intimidating, which is pretty on brand.
That quote we mentioned at the beginning probably best describes Live From The 6 and its subsequent hard-hitting sequel, (Part 2). Out today, October 30, the 12 new records keep the continuity alive. Also, given that it's out on the eve of Halloween, it's just as perfect on its own for the spooky season. Once again, Vezzo is extremely serious on each record. "Walk Down" with Bankroll Freddie and the epic opener "Musty" are two of the prime examples. We have to applaud his work ethic this year by getting this out just eight months removed from part one. It's consistent with how he's been since he burst onto the scene and we love to see him keep that up for himself and his fans.
Live From The 6 (Part Two) - Icewear Vezzo
Live From The 6 (Part Two) Tracklist:
- Musty
- Add It Up
- Money Counter
- Family Ties
- Chosey One
- Six and Daisy (feat. Los and Nutty)
- Musty 2 ( sh*t on em )
- Nobody (feat. Lauryn Amore)
- Different Day
- Basquiat
- Walk Down (feat. Bankroll Freddie)
- Mudd Baby