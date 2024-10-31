Icewear Vezzo Shares 12 New Cuts From His "Live From The 6" Recording Sessions

The gritty Detroit songwriter isn't playing games on this deluxe.

That quote we mentioned at the beginning probably best describes Live From The 6 and its subsequent hard-hitting sequel, (Part 2). Out today, October 30, the 12 new records keep the continuity alive. Also, given that it's out on the eve of Halloween, it's just as perfect on its own for the spooky season. Once again, Vezzo is extremely serious on each record. "Walk Down" with Bankroll Freddie and the epic opener "Musty" are two of the prime examples. We have to applaud his work ethic this year by getting this out just eight months removed from part one. It's consistent with how he's been since he burst onto the scene and we love to see him keep that up for himself and his fans.

"If you’re competing with me, it’s a waste of time and money. You should save up instead. We don’t want the same things. I’m not running out. I’m not paying attention. Plus, I’m not that fun. #LiveFromThe6 #Two #ComingSoon👿" That was Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo about three months ago promoting (Part Two) of his 2024 album, Live From The 6. The project, out via Quality Control Music in February, featured DaBaby , Babyface Ray, YTB Fatt, and Chuckie CEO. Vezzo delivered some pretty dark, cutthroat, and earnest tracks about the lifestyle he leads and how it's a byproduct of his hometown. Across the 13-song project, the 11-year veteran comes across as braggadocious and intimidating, which is pretty on brand.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.