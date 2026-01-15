Finesse2tymes Blames Moneybagg Yo For His Latest Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Finesse2tymes onstage during the HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes was recently arrested on drug charges in Dallas, and he thinks Moneybagg Yo could allegedly be behind it.

Finesse2tymes is no stranger to beefing with his peers, and this week, he has his sights set on Moneybagg Yo. The rapper took to his Instagram Story earlier today to sound off about his recent arrest. He was taken into custody in Dallas this week on drug charges. According to him, the "Close The Door" performer might have allegedly had something to do with it.

"Bagg put the police on me," he alleged, as captured by No Jumper. "Yall be wanting me to go to jail so bad [laughing emoji] I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2 yaw n***s some real haters." Finesse2tymes didn't stop there, either.

"And bagg u know I know the truth," he continued. "Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakn on rats and u with one." At the time of writing, Moneybagg Yo has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Who Does Finesse2tymes Have Beef With?

Moneybagg Yo is far from the only person Finesse2tymes has problems with. He also recently went after G Herbo and his ex, Ari Fletcher. Coincidentally, Fletcher is Moneybagg's current girlfriend. It all started when G Herbo posted a laughing emoji in response to a post about him.

"G Herbo, I seen you laughing under the post, grown baby-looking a** n***a," he said on Instagram Live. "That sh*t wasn't funny, n***a. [...] I guess you're mad because [FNG Shugga] look better than Ari [Fletcher]."

"Man, Ari eye is close as hell together,” he added. “She been in the game longer than Shugg, though — money-wise… but we getting there, we getting there. But look-wise? Body? C’mon, mane. C’mon, bruh."

Fletcher later shared a tweet that Finesse2tymes' girlfriend, FNG Shugga, perceived as a diss. This prompted her to set the record straight.

"Please do not attach anything I do or say to whoever those people are," Fletcher wrote. "I do not know them or know what they doing on these platforms. I don’t go this low. Please don’t ever play with my name attaching me to those things."

