Finesse2tymes Blames Moneybagg Yo For His Latest Arrest

Finesse2tymes is no stranger to beefing with his peers, and this week, he has his sights set on Moneybagg Yo. The rapper took to his Instagram Story earlier today to sound off about his recent arrest. He was taken into custody in Dallas this week on drug charges. According to him, the "Close The Door" performer might have allegedly had something to do with it.

"Bagg put the police on me," he alleged, as captured by No Jumper. "Yall be wanting me to go to jail so bad [laughing emoji] I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2 yaw n***s some real haters." Finesse2tymes didn't stop there, either.

"And bagg u know I know the truth," he continued. "Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakn on rats and u with one." At the time of writing, Moneybagg Yo has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Fires Back After Finesse2tymes Disses Her Appearance

Who Does Finesse2tymes Have Beef With?

Moneybagg Yo is far from the only person Finesse2tymes has problems with. He also recently went after G Herbo and his ex, Ari Fletcher. Coincidentally, Fletcher is Moneybagg's current girlfriend. It all started when G Herbo posted a laughing emoji in response to a post about him.

"G Herbo, I seen you laughing under the post, grown baby-looking a** n***a," he said on Instagram Live. "That sh*t wasn't funny, n***a. [...] I guess you're mad because [FNG Shugga] look better than Ari [Fletcher]."

"Man, Ari eye is close as hell together,” he added. “She been in the game longer than Shugg, though — money-wise… but we getting there, we getting there. But look-wise? Body? C’mon, mane. C’mon, bruh."

Fletcher later shared a tweet that Finesse2tymes' girlfriend, FNG Shugga, perceived as a diss. This prompted her to set the record straight.