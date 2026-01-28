Finesse2tymes Was Allegedly Caught With Adderall Before Dallas Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher
Finesse2tymes Adderall Arrest
BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCE WILLIAMS 2022
Earlier this month, Finesse2tymes and his girlfriend FNG Shugg were arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop.

Finesse2tymes has faced no shortage of legal woes throughout his career, and this month has been no exception. Recently, he was arrested in Dallas alongside his girlfriend, FNG Shugga. Per Fox51, he was pulled over by Rusk County police on January 14 after they noticed that his Cadillac Escalade was missing a front license plate.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana, prompting him to conduct a search. A small bag of marijuana was then discovered in the front of the car. Orange pills believed to be Adderall were also found. They were both arrested.

Shugga, who had outstanding warrants, is accused of trying to conceal evidence during the arrest. Allegedly, she hid a small bag of “green leafy buds" believed to be marijuana in her clothing. She was charged with tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and a weapon offence.

Finesse2tymes Legal Issues
Finesse2tymes
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. Stu Boyd II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Finesse2tymes, orange pills were also found on his person once he got to jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility. Both he and Shugga have since been released.

These latest details about Finesse2tymes' arrest arrive just a few days after he blamed Moneybagg Yo for it. "Bagg put the police on me," he alleged on his Instagram Story. "Yall be wanting me to go to jail so bad [laughing emoji] I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2 yaw n***s some real haters."

"And bagg u know I know the truth," he also added. "Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakn on rats and u with one." Moneybagg Yo has not publicly addressed these allegations. 

