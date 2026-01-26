Finesse2tymes Sounds Off On Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Over Sample Price

BY Zachary Horvath
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Finesse2tymes' rampage continues, with his vicious energy now being directed at Bone Thugs-N-Harmony over a sample's price tag.

Finesse2tymes directed his fit of rage at Bone Thugs-N-Harmony over the weekend. The Memphis artist is upset over the alleged $40,000 sticker price for a sample in the Cleveland group's discography. However, his anger is misplaced as Thugs member Layzie Bone stepped in to try and clear things up.

In a video posted online on January 23 caught by XXL, Finesse was seeking to use the 1997 song "Notorious Thugs." However, the track actually belongs to the Notorious B.I.G and features Bone Thugs. However, Finesse says that he hit up the group's label anyway instead. Allegedly, they told him it would run him $40,000 to clear it.

In that clip, the Southern talent says, "The label said y'all was trying to charge me $40,000 to clear that sh*t." Then, in a separate post he writes, "I ain’t gone lie, Im goin on one of yall grill [Bone Thugs-N-Harmony]. Nyga ain’t never extorted me In my life, $15-$25k coo, BITXCH $40k Naw yall gotta see me cuh."

Layzie Bone eventually stepped in to respond on the posse's behalf, stating that Finesse should got through Bad Boy to chat about clearance.

However, what really got under Finesse's skin was Layzie's closing sentence. "Thirdly young man if you want to have longevity in this business like Bone slow down on them drugs and get you a team to help you understand and navigate the business. We grown and too old for drama, check yoself grasshoppers."

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

Who Is Finesse2tymes Beefing With?

That got Finesse hot. He would go on to post a few more videos online ranting about Layzie's "longevity" comment and more.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if this leads to any more drama. However, based on Layzie's respectful clap back, this will probably stay one sided.

However, that cannot be said about Finesse's other beefs. He's got plenty of them going right now. One of them includes Offset, the most active feud of the bunch. Allegedly, the former Migos rapper was looking for his location so that they could throw hands.

But he doesn't seem to think that rumor is true. "You don't wanna do sh*t b*tch a*s n****. Talking about, 'Where he at?' Acting tough."

Their beef stems from some older comments that Finesse made about Offset's divorce with Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. He called the latter "that n**** that hit Offset's b*tch." 'Set responded, "B*tch a*s n**** don't say my name."

Read More: Who Is Travis Scott Playing In "The Odyssey?"

