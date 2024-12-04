Top5 & J. Prince Jr. Kick It On IG Live In The Ultimate Drake-Affiliate Meetup

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Hip-hop fans don't want to hear from two of Drake's partisans.

It feels something has gone wrong for Drake at every turn this year. From the diss track battle with Kendrick Lamar, to the poorly timed UMG and Spotify pre-action petitions, he's put himself in a bad light. Overall, most of these shortcomings have come at his own doing. But one thing he can hang his hat on is that he's going to continue to have a strong legion of fans. Many of them have staunchly supported him throughout all of the hard times in 2024. It makes sense though, as he's built up an established army for over a decade now.

Like all artists, there's different levels of support. For example, there's the casual who will champion your music as long as it's hot. Then there's the obvious die-hard, which is an accurate description of most Drake fans. They will swear up and down that you have never missed and that every decision you make is the right one. Top5, Canadian native and rapper, falls into that category, however, he could also go in a separate tier all by himself.

The Internet Wants No Parts Of This Top5 & J. Prince Jr. Link-up

We say that because, yesterday he made some headlines in regard to Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour announcement. One of his shows will be at the Rogers Centre and he said the only way he'd respect Dot is if he brought zero police escorts to the venue. As you could imagine, he was met with ruthless criticism and was roasted heavily for it.

Another man you can throw in Drake's all-time fan camp is DJ Akademiks. He's going to post any sort of Drake content possible, even if it's not in direct relation to him. A perfect example of this, is the IG Live clip above with Top5 and J. Prince Jr., the son of record label founder, J. Prince. The latter is also a big Drake supporter, as his Jr. Ak reshared their link-up shooting the s*** and fans are just left confused as to why this is news. "'2 clowns link up on ig live to yap about nuffin'," one user writes back. "All of drakes Toronto homies are straight dorks and squares🤦🏽‍♂️" another adds.

[Via]

