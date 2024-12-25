Finesse2tymes’ 11-Year-Old Artist King Fires Back After Rapper Accuses Him Of Running Away

King is sharing his side of the story.

Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes hopped online to reveal that his 11-year-old artist and godson FNG King ran away. According to the rapper, the child left because he tried to discipline him for doing things that were inappropriate for his age. "I just want to let the world know that King is no longer with me. So if you see King with guns, you see King shooting dice, you see King in the club, you see King doing grown people sh*t... He's not with me," he said.

"I admit," he continued. "I was with that once upon a time because I understand where King come from. I was. I let him shoot dice, I let him curse, you know what I'm saying? And it got to a point where I was like, 'this ain't right.'" Finesse2tymes went on, claiming that King had started getting disrespectful with adults in the home, prompting him to discipline him by no longer giving him money, taking him to dice games, and more. King, on the other hand, has a different story.

King Claims Finesse2tymes Tried To Change Him

Recently, the child took to social media to set the record straight, accusing Finesse2tymes of trying to change him. "He never sent me back home," King began. "He be texting my phone talking about 'whenever you want to come back and act like a child.' Bro, you kept me off the internet, bro... You came and got me for who I am and then you're gonna try and change me for who I am? I am who I am, this is how the internet knows me. And any people who are looking at me as a bad kid, I'm not, I'm an actually great person."