Threat Allegations
- Pop CultureEvan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Threatened To Sexually Assault Her Son: ReportCourt documents reportedly state that Wood increased security at her home, including installing bulletproof glass windows.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj & Husband Sued By Kenneth Petty's Attempted Rape Victim: ReportJennifer Hough alleges that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been harassing her and offering her bribes to recant her story.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Denied Emergency Restraining Order: ReportShe claims she felt threatened after hearing his lyrics from a leaked track.By Erika Marie