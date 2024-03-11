Josh Ostrovsky Claims Diddy's Team Threatened Him After He Allegedly Saw Him With A Man

Diddy's multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct have resulted in a lot of theories and new stories emerging under darker context. Unfortunately, claims about his intimate relationships with other men have resulted in a homophobic obfuscation of the actual crimes that he's accused of. Regardless, many folks are coming forward with their own alleged experiences with the Bad Boy mogul as it relates to all these topics and more. For example, social media influencer Josh Ostrovsky recently joined Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. On it, he spoke of an alleged experience in which he saw Sean Combs with another man and got his team's stern attention for it.

"The whole cancellation of Diddy; you know, Diddy got canceled," Ostrovsky told Hirsch. "I know [Cassie took it back], but it's unclear. This was something I've been talking about for years because it's now a documented thing that I saw him at a party in Miami. Some real Black excellence s**t that I was not deserving to be at, but I went with a DJ. I took ecstasy and ended up wandering around on some mansion on Star Island. I guess it was his mansion. It's all hot, Black people, and then just one moron with an afro. They're like, 'Whose man is this?'

Josh Ostrovsky Recounts Diddy Story

"I walked in a room I shouldn't have walked into and I saw him hooking up with a dude, basically," he continued about Diddy. "Like, full spooning situation. Whatever, I then told the story on a podcast. His people called me and were like, 'You need to say you were joking. Say that you're a funny guy and you made it up for the views.' No, but I did not. I saw it, and he saw me when I came in. Yes, [I was a little scared], because everyone in the room stopped. I opened the door and was like, 'Is this the bathroom?' Everyone was like, 'No, this is a room where male celebrities hook up.' And then he basically had people call me and threaten me.

"Tell me if I didn't take it back and say I was joking... I refused, no, [I didn't take it back]," Ostrovsky concluded. "And then I talked about it on Hot 97, and they wouldn't air it. Hot 97 always kept me on a pre-record, 'cause they were like, 'What are you going to say?' They would never let me do a live interview. I told the story, and then afterwards [Ebro] was like, 'I'm not gonna run this interview, because Diddy is *nsane.' Like, he blew up Kid Cudi's car. No, I wanted to get killed by Diddy. But now, everyone just found out. Kid Cudi finally told the story. I've been saying this for years! I've been talking about this Diddy s**t for years, and now it's out there." For more news and updates on these claims, stay logged into HNHH.

