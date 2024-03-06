Ja Rule Backs Diddy Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations: "I Believe In Justice"

Since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November, the Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with a slew of additional allegations. Most recently, he was accused of sexual misconduct against producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who alleges he was groped by the mogul. While the disturbing allegations have left the hip-hop community largely divided, he continues to receive support from several of his peers.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, for example, Ja expressed sympathy for both Diddy and his alleged victims. While he chose not to speak on any of the allegations in particular, he wished luck to all those involved. “It’s another Black man in this industry going through some unfortunate circumstances,” he explained. “I wish him luck with everything he’s going through — and if there’s victims in this. I can’t speak on things that I don’t know about, Piers … but I wish everybody love.”

Ja Rule Weighs In On Diddy's Onslaught Of Lawsuits

Ja Rule continued, asserting his belief that one's punishment should align with their alleged wrongdoings. "It’s a very unfortunate thing for the victims of these situations, and for the people who are also being accused of these situations," he said. "I believe in justice and I believe in the punishment fitting the crime." He went on to argue that those making false accusations should be put behind bars.

“If people get convicted of the things these people are saying then they should be put in jail. But I also believe, on the flip side, if people are lying about these things they should also be taken to court, tried and be put in prison as well.” What do you think of Ja Rule showing public support for Diddy amid his allegations? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

