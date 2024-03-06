Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef: Ja Recalls Allegedly Beating Fif During Fight, Says Feud Is "One-Sided"

Ja Rule might not be able to perform his shows in the U.K. as planned, but that's not stopping the East Coast icon from talking to some of their most prominent media figures. On Tuesday (March 5), Ja appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, at which time the controversial had plenty of burning questions about another popular New Yorker, 50 Cent. When asked who would win in a fight between him and Fif, the "Always On Time" artist reminded us that he allegedly already knows the answer to that.

"That’s happened already too, Piers. You gotta do your research," Ja called out Morgan. "I did, Piers," the rhymer added when asked who came out on top. Afterward, JR referred to his drama with 50 as "one-sided." He said, "You never see me say anything about him. I just mind my business, do my business… I don’t do the back and forth." Instead of taking the British interviewer up on his opportunity to send a message out to Curtis Jackson, Ja simply said that he wishes him well. As HipHopDX notes, the Fyre Festival founder's comments take place around the 12:20 mark of the video below.

Ja Rule Speaks with Piers Morgan

In his 2014 book, Ja says he once beat Fif up with a bat during the peak of their 2000 feud. "50 tried to swing on me, but I dipped, then I hit him with the baby Louisville Slugger. Bam! I dropped the bat, I pulled the shirt over his head. I started catching him left, right, uppercut," he claimed.

In other news, 50 Cent has some legal drama with Young Buck to deal with as winter comes to a close. The former G-Unit rapper is attempting to evade the $250K that Fif claims he's owed with help from his attorneys, but we're not sure who will come out on top when all is said and done. Read more about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for all your music/pop culture updates.

