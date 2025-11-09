Westside Gunn Blasts WWE For Alleged "RAW" Kick-Out & Threats To His Music

Fans of Westside Gunn should not only celebrate him as a great rapper, but as a wrestling promoter and celebrator of the culture via his 4THROPE company and many other crossovers. However, he recently took to Twitter to blast how the WWE allegedly kicked him out of a "Monday Night RAW" event in Buffalo this week for no reason and continues to threaten his music via cease and desists.

"For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember," the Griselda rapper wrote. "I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally. All the good times it brought to my life to the point when I started making music i incorporated in everything like WU TANG did karate. I made ppl who hated the product watch it again I made it look kool, when at the time ppl thought it was nerdy.

"I’ve watched that same company sit countless of ppl next to me who’s not even fans fr and act like I didn’t exist," he continued. "I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished and everybody knows how hard I worked coming from Buffalo for me to get that threat for just supporting and being a real fan hurt me. But I stayed quiet and still like a krazy man sat front row bc I loved the culture."

Westside Gunn WWE Beef

As for Westside Gunn's wrestling references in his music, one example of this is his HEELS HAVE EYES series this year. He already changed the cover arts for them, which previously featured the late wrestler Virgil. We will see if the WWE responds to this controversy or if they just let it slide away.