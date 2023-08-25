Westside Gunn Pays Tribute To Late Wrestler Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world received shocking and saddening news this week when it was revealed that WWE star Bray Wyatt passed away unexpectedly. Moreover, tributes rolled in from all corners of pop culture, from die-hards, casuals, and people unbeknownst to his status alike. One of the most prominent to emerge from the hip-hop realm was Westside Gunn’s, who posted a picture of him wearing The Fiend’s iconic mask. Alongside Tyler, The Creator and Conway The Machine, the picture shows how much of a fan of the scene and of Wyatt in particular the Buffalo MC is. In the post’s caption, Flygod left a tender message for the fallen wrestler.

“THANK YOU @thewindhamrotunda for EVERYTHING one of my FAVORITES of ALL TIME,” Westside Gunn wrote on the social media platform. “#THEFIEND I literally wore the Mask making some of PRAY FOR PARIS, I sat front row at every major match you had, I was waiting for the day to be able to see your ART again #RIPBRAYWYATT #CULTURE #WWE #4THROPE #LEGEND.” It’s a sad week for fans, but one that inspired a lot of celebration around Wyatt’s life and legacy.

Westside Gunn’s Tribute To Bray Wyatt

Furthermore, the Griselda affiliate’s love of the wrestling world is well-documented. In fact, he founded his own wrestling promotion company called 4THROPE. “Y’all Done F***ed Up!!!!” Westside Gunn expressed in the announcement post. “Meet @theparkerboudreaux the 1st official wrestler W/ 4THROPE. We’re about to do something the Wrestling world has NEVER [seen]. EVERYBODY knows I’m the biggest wrestling fan in the world but now I’m about to mix Cultures and present special talent, merch, 4THROPE radio, 4THROPE TV, and again HIGH LEVEL ART. Stay tuned for more 4THROPE announcements and LINK IN MY BIO we just World Premiered on AEW tonight start it at the 28min. Mark ROPE #GXFR #CULTURE #4thROPE #PARKERBOUDREAUX #FLYGOD.”

With that excitement and fandom in mind, it’s heartbreaking to see iconic careers cut short so soon. However, we’re sure that industry figures, fans within rap, and admirers worldwide will continue honoring The Fiend. For more news and the latest updates on Westside Gunn, stay logged into HNHH. Rest In Peace Bray Wyatt.

