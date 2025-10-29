Westside Gunn Is Teaming Up With Saucony On The ProGrid Triumph 4

The Westside Gunn x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 is set to release this December, marking one of the rapper’s loudest fashion statements yet. Known for blending art, music, and luxury, Westside Gunn brings his unique taste to one of Saucony’s most slept-on runners.

The collaboration reimagines the retro ProGrid Triumph 4 with Gunn’s signature mix of color, creativity, and chaos. The ProGrid Triumph 4 first debuted in the mid-2000s as a performance running shoe, praised for its responsive cushioning and futuristic design.

Over time, it became a cult favorite among sneaker collectors, especially as Y2K aesthetics returned. Westside Gunn’s version leans into that throwback energy but injects it with a streetwear edge, bridging his love for fashion and underground culture.

Westside Gunn has built a brand defined by originality. Whether it’s through album art, merch, or collaborations, his work always carries a sharp sense of identity. This Saucony partnership continues that streak, proving his influence reaches far beyond rap.

In the latest photos, the pair bursts with neon green, orange, yellow, and pink hits across a mesh base. Custom details, like the Griselda logo and scorpion insole, tie the design together. It’s vibrant, unpredictable, and definitely Westside Gunn.

Westside Gunn x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4

The Westside Gunn x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 features a bold neon upper with shades of green, orange, yellow, and pink. Black laces and Saucony’s silver overlays add contrast, while blue lining and an orange heel counter round out the look.

The insole features a black scorpion graphic, nodding to Gunn’s signature motifs. “MY SAUCONY’S GLOWIN” branding decorates the box, capturing the collab’s energy.

The combination of retro tech and wild color blocking creates a design that feels both nostalgic and new, perfectly reflecting Gunn’s creative approach.