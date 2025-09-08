Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver & More Land On Rolling Loud India Lineup

Rolling Loud India 2025 will open its doors at Loud Park in Khargar, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23, and we just got the lineup to electrify fans ahead of time. Per HipHopNMore, headliners include Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, and Karan Aujla, one of the country's biggest and brightest rap talents.

"…To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic – the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud," festival co-CEOs and cofounders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler reportedly stated. On a similar note, Divine will have a special performance for the festival, who is the first Indian MC to sign with Nas' Mass Appeal.

This is the first time Rolling Loud makes its way to India. Hopefully – and most likely – it will be a rousing success.

Rolling Loud India Lineup

But Rolling Loud's musical endeavors aren't just live. They also release collaborations between artists on their bills, such as the Ski Mask and Kyle Richh cut "Spin" from back in March. We will see whether or not they continue with this practice in the future, as this idea has a lot of potential. In fact, in the context of an international festival such as this India debut, it could lead to compelling collaborations between a country's hip-hop scene and the motherland's big names.

Regardless, Rolling Loud's notoriety in the festival space means we might see more festivals at more countries for the first time in the future. Either way, this Loud Park fest will be a fun time.