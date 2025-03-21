Rolling Loud Officially Releases Mind-Melting Ski Mask The Slump God & Kyle Richh Collab "Spin"

While Rolling Loud is obviously known for being one of the premier hip-hop/R&B festivals across the globe, many may not be aware that they run a record label as well. Rolling Loud Records hasn't been around as long as the event itself, debuting in December 2022. Then, they dropped off "Finger Food," a collaboration with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Memphis' own, Duke Deuce. Since then, though, nothing has been released... until this weekend.
During the 2025 installment, they secretly debuted a track with Ski Mask The Slump God and Kyle Richh. The latter is one of three youthful talents of the Brooklyn drill trifecta known as 41. Those who got the VIP package this year were the only ones able to hear their track "Spin." Specifically, the Alien Abduction Ride was the place to be for it. Honestly, the stage at which it was performed perfectly sums up the vibe of it. It's a truly otherworldly and galactic listening experience with fat and earth-shattering bass. Additionally, the synths are just as intense. Overall, "Spin" is a record made for events like Rolling Loud and we cannot get enough of it.
Rolling Loud, Ski Mask The Slump God & Kyle Richh "Spin"
Quotable Lyrics:
B*tch, I'm spinnin' blocks, I feel sturdy wit' this Glock (Like, damn)
I spent thirty on this watch, I'm not the person you should watch (Ah)
We've been on the rollers, spin for gang, I'll send out vro (Word to bro, ah)
L-Let's go toe-to-toe, I got my army, you get yours (Word to bro, ah)
We shoot through the clothes, b-bangin' like D. Rosе
Bro caught a body like lil' brodie, coast to coast (He coast to coast)