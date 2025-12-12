Kyle Richh Accuses Ice Spice Of Stealing His Flow In Fiery Rant

Nov 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice sits courtside during the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As two artists from New York City playing with drill styles, the animosity from Kyle Richh to Ice Spice is about style and output.

Ice Spice recently released her song "Thootie" in collaboration with Tokischa, and it's a new dembow-influenced sound for her to rap over. However, it seems like this struck a nerve with 41 member and Brooklyn drill rapper Kyle Richh, who took to social media to claim she's stealing his flow.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he ranted about this new track on IG Live. Although Richh didn't specify any tracks of his own he feels "Thootie" is similar to, their shared New York City drill origins (plus their Jersey club forays) certainly leave a lot of room for interpretation in either direction.

"B***h keeps stealing my flow," the "Lisp" spitter expressed. "What the f**k, b***h? She just keeps stealing my s**t... I must be p***y. How the f**k you keep stealing my s**t? What the f**k? Get your own flow. She really taking credit for s**t that she ain't do, bro. That's that s**t that get me tight right here. What do you mean, 'Thootie, thootie, thootie'? What are you talking about, gang? This s**t getting me tight."

Ice Spice's "Pretty Privilege"

We will see if the Bronx femcee responds to these accusations at any point, although we can't imagine it would be a pretty answer. Nevertheless, with the release of other singles like the SpongeBob-themed "Big Guy," she's building a solid streak of singles right now across a few different sounds. Flow, of course, is a different conversation. But also a hard one to prove.

Either way, we're sure both artists will have a lot more music to share for their NYC colleagues. Kyle Richh himself has been on a tear this year, dropping a lot of material such as the Rolling Loud and Ski Mask The Slump God collab "Spin."

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is sparking beef rumors with some of her new tracks. Some Cardi B fans raised their eyebrows at Spice's new song "Pretty Privilege," since its original snippet sparked speculation that she was dissing the mother of four. However, upon its official release, it seems like that narrative died down. We'll see if something similar happens here...

