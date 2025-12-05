Thootie – Song by Ice Spice & Tokischa

Ice Spice returns with another fun party anthem and recruits Tokischa.

Ice Spice and Tokischa team up on “Thootie,” a bold new single out now that fuses both artists’ distinct flavors into one energetic track. The song hits with playful attitude and confident energy, pairing Ice Spice’s Bronx-bred bars with Tokischa’s gritty, Dominicana flow. The result is a record built to party and dance to. With slick production from frequent collaborator RIOT, “Thootie” showcases both rappers ability to seamlessly flow on the track. "Thootie" is one of many one-off singles from Ice Spice, including "Gyatt" and "Baddie Baddie." Ice Spice is also set to make her voice acting debut in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Thootie (Thootie), need a blunt and a cup, and a thootie (Thootie)
Bad b--ch, so he think I'm his thootie (Bad b--ch)
In a spot with a thousand thooties (Yeah, yeah)
All I think about is money and thooties (Grrah)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
