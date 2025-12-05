Thootie – Song by Ice Spice & Tokischa

Ice Spice and Tokischa team up on “Thootie,” a bold new single out now that fuses both artists’ distinct flavors into one energetic track. The song hits with playful attitude and confident energy, pairing Ice Spice’s Bronx-bred bars with Tokischa’s gritty, Dominicana flow. The result is a record built to party and dance to. With slick production from frequent collaborator RIOT, “Thootie” showcases both rappers ability to seamlessly flow on the track. "Thootie" is one of many one-off singles from Ice Spice, including "Gyatt" and "Baddie Baddie." Ice Spice is also set to make her voice acting debut in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.