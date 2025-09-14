41 Get Lewd & Luxurious On New Single "Lisp"

Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata are some of the most prolific artists in the mainstream Brooklyn drill and adjacent Jersey club scenes via their group 41. Continuing their run of 2025 singles, we now have the sultry and slow-paced track "Lisp," whose sexually charged music video tells you everything you need to know about its content.

But since when has that been shocking for this sound? The more important question here is how these MCs convey that lust: often ridiculously lewd bars, steady triplet flows, and their typical vocal contrast. For example, Richh enters the track like smoke, Carter is lackadaisical, and Tata picks the backend up with a little more energy. He recently released the solo "No Love" single alongside producer 24MMY.

Following other singles like "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and the reflective "Presidential (Save Me)," this new cut follows the fusions of Brooklyn drill with Jersey club. It doesn't carry the explosive energy of the former; the "Split" trio takes up the mantle of representing that sound. Rather, a slow Jersey beat with minimal, woozy background tones sets up the sensual vibe on here.

While we don't expect 41 to change up their sound anytime soon, they are probably happy to unwaveringly rep their sound and their style. After all, this consistency opened up doors for them to remain as a key presence in the scene and continue that legacy. Furthermore, all we wait for is their next full-length, and more displays of their skill and chemistry.

41 – "Lisp"