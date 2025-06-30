41 Show Their Softer Side On A Boogie wit da Hoodie Collab "Naked"

41 have been hot names in the streets of NY for a minute now, so this A Boogie wit da Hoodie collab is long overdue.

41's calling card is brash and fun party bangers. Their rambunctious energy is what has made them more established in the New York drill scene. However, they are throwing their signature formula for making hits out the window on this latest effort.

Jenn Carter, TaTa, and Kyle Richh are teaming up with A Boogie wit da Hoodie on a sensual single called "Naked." Over a moody and sensual sexy drill instrumental they slow down their tempos and reflect on their past relationships/linkups.

A Boogie, who's no stranger to making songs like this, fittingly takes the chorus on "Naked." "Cuban to match your anklet, I made you fall like May, that's the last time I seen you naked (F*ck, like, damn) / That's the last time I seen you naked (Yes), that's the last time I seen you naked (Yes)."

While it is a bit unusual to hear 41 not rapping about their typical subject matter, we feel the chemistry with A Boogie works. They all do a good job of keeping the vibe correct as the divulge on their mistakes with past flings.

If you are looking for something a little different from the energetic trio, look no further than 41's "Naked." You can check it out below.

41 & A Boogie wit da Hoodie "Naked"

Quotable Lyrics:

Section the party, you know I'm devoted
When I looked in your eyes, I folded
It isn't usual, that I'm not open, but, I can not help that I'm broken
Damn, last time I seen you, your outfit was see-through, I wanted to eat you
You don't know about lovin' me, teach you
I'll do whatever it takes just to please you (Yeah)

