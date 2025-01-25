41 Detail The Drawbacks That Come With Success On "Presidential (Save Me)"

The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Most folks (including us) were put on to the Brooklyn drill group through their viral hit "Bent." It caught the attention of fans, but also several industry and subgenre specific titans. From there, they really took off and have continued to help maintain the hype of the sound post Pop Smoke. They are best when they deliver their rambunctious party tracks with elements of Jersey club. However, we would like to posit that 41 are arguably just as strong if not more so when they get a touch introspective.
Case and point is their newest single, "Presidential (Save Me)." A special shout out goes to YouTuber, live streamer, rapper, and engineer, PlaqueBoyMax. He gave Jenn Carter, TaTa, and Kyle Richh the platform to tease what was initially titled "Save Me." That name was given to it thanks to the out-of-left-field Katy Perry sample woven into the hypnotic beat. For those wanting to know the OG source material, its "Legendary Lovers." It's also an interpolation of Chief Keef's "Save Me," which also utilized the pop star's PRISM cut. But the subject matter is also refreshing as the trio takes wise notice of the cons of becoming stars.
"Presidential (Save Me)" - 41
Quotable Lyrics:
F***, did this s*** on my own, I ain't even have no handout (Like, damn)
F***, ever since I got bread, everybody been stickin' they hand out (Yes)
Some n****s see me everyday, you would think that they wouldn't be fanned out (Let's go)
I ball like Zach Randolph (Like, damn)
I'm with Max tryna catch me a man down (Grrah, grrah), grrah