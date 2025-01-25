41 Detail The Drawbacks That Come With Success On "Presidential (Save Me)"

This may be our new favorite 41 song.

F***, did this s*** on my own, I ain't even have no handout (Like, damn) F***, ever since I got bread, everybody been stickin' they hand out (Yes) Some n****s see me everyday, you would think that they wouldn't be fanned out (Let's go) I ball like Zach Randolph (Like, damn) I'm with Max tryna catch me a man down (Grrah, grrah), grrah

Case and point is their newest single, "Presidential (Save Me)." A special shout out goes to YouTuber, live streamer, rapper, and engineer, PlaqueBoyMax. He gave Jenn Carter, TaTa, and Kyle Richh the platform to tease what was initially titled "Save Me." That name was given to it thanks to the out-of-left-field Katy Perry sample woven into the hypnotic beat. For those wanting to know the OG source material, its "Legendary Lovers." It's also an interpolation of Chief Keef 's "Save Me," which also utilized the pop star's PRISM cut. But the subject matter is also refreshing as the trio takes wise notice of the cons of becoming stars.

The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Most folks (including us) were put on to the Brooklyn drill group through their viral hit "Bent." It caught the attention of fans, but also several industry and subgenre specific titans. From there, they really took off and have continued to help maintain the hype of the sound post Pop Smoke . They are best when they deliver their rambunctious party tracks with elements of Jersey club. However, we would like to posit that 41 are arguably just as strong if not more so when they get a touch introspective.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.