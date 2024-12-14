41 Connects With Skilla Baby For Blistering "Split" Single

Both acts have been putting on for their respective hometowns all year long.

Also, aiding their ever-flourishing success is the fact that the group's members are dropping solo material. In doing so, they are following the footsteps of hip-hop's most legendary formations like Migos , OutKast , and more. That's only going to increase their exposure and continue to earn them more and more respect amongst their peers and fans. This weekend though, Kyle, Jenn, and TaTa are reuniting for their latest single, "Split." It also brings on Detroit's Skilla Baby, who has also been tearing it up. Typically, a drill beat would be the template, but in this case, it's more a Midwest trap beat. It allows for Skilla Baby to fit more comfortably into the equation, but 41 doesn't fall behind. Their fiery and aggressive flows and bars match the energy of all of the other elements in tow. Check out "Split" with the link below.

You may think the drill scene is dominated by one or two major names. However, we would like to introduce you to 41, if you haven't heard them already. The Brooklyn trio consisting of Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Jenn Carter has been on a tear this year dropping party banger after party banger. 2023 was when they really broke through, thanks to their hit single "Bent." That landed on their second project from that 12 month stretch, 41 World: Not The Album. It's probably their most important song of their careers so far, as it's gotten them recognition from hip-hop's biggest stars . Additionally, a lot of collaborations have been sparked because of it, with Cash Cobain, NLE Choppa , Fivio Foreign, and Lola Brooke being a few of them.

