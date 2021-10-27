New York drill
- SongsLola Brooke Teams Up Drill Collective 41 For Explosive "Becky"Two of NY's hottest drill talents collide for a raunchy party slapper. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"Fivi returns with a host of guests for his third album. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFivio Foreign Links Up With Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh On New Single "Notice Me"Fivio Foreign locks in with rising drill stars, Jenn Carter, Tata, and Kyle Ricch, for his latest release, “Notice Me.”By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDusty Locane In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Gun ChargesAfter turning himself in, the Brooklyn rapper is set to serve one to three years in prison.By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesKenzo Balla Makes His Name Known On "Mr. Ready To Blitz"Kenzo Balla shares his new project, "Mr. Ready To Blitz." By Aron A.
- MixtapesDusty Locane Welcomes The Spooky Season With "Nightmare On The 5th"Dusty Locane shares his latest project, "Nightmare On The 5th." By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Believes Drill Will Only Be Around For Another 5 Or 6 YearsThe podcast icon also made it clear that he doesn't want people hitting him up about his take because "the writing is on the wall."By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Advises Bronx Rappers To "Get Signed & Get The F*ck Out"The Grammy-winning artist told emerging Drill rappers to move "because there's only death and indictments out there."By Erika Marie
- MusicDougie B Arrested After Shots Fired Outside Of CourthouseDougie B was arrested after shots were fired outside of the Bronx County Hall of Justice. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicFoolio Argues That Drill Isn't About A Sound, But It's "Gangster Sh*t Happening In The Streets"He also spoke defined who originated Drill and claims "it's different categories" to the genre.By Erika Marie
- NewsEli Fross & Lil Zay Osama Share Visual For Hot New Track “Mad Max”Fross has been called “the next new face of New York’s drill scene.”By Hayley Hynes