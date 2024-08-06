Sugarhill Ddot Presents His Debut Album "2 Sides Of The Story"

With drill music being a prominent subgenre in all corners of the geographic market, there seems to be a new artist looking to waves. One of those talents hails from New York City and his name is Sugarhill Ddot. He's been dropping some singles and EPs for the last two years or so, but he had yet to drop an album or mixtape in that frame. Well, Sugarhill Ddot is fulfilling the former item on his checklist with 2 Sides of the Story. On the teenager 's debut, he had some things he wanted set straight going forward for the rest of his career.

In a press release, Ddot says, "2 Sides Of The Story shows my growth as an artist. I’m from Sugarhill but there’s more to me than just that. "I spent the last year working on this debut album [and] I want people to see the two sides of me. I can do street records but also smooth melodic records". He certainly delivers on that front throughout the healthy 18-song set. Ddot sometimes sounds like some of his guests, particularly the posthumously featured PnB Rock, especially on the more lowkey cuts. However, this is something that a lot of artists work through early on, so it isn't too much of a concern. Overall, there are some solid drill bops and some big-ticket names both on the mic and behind the board. Give 2 Sides Of The Story a spin with the links below.